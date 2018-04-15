Possible abduction: Police seek suspect(s) after man reportedly beaten, placed in trunk

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking suspect(s) after a possible abduction near Sherman and Marion.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, April 15.

According to police, occupants of a black vehicle pulled the driver out of a white vehicle and began to beat him in the roadway.

A citizen reports that the suspects then put the victim in the trunk of the white vehicle.

Suspects then entered both vehicles and drove away with the victim in the trunk of the white car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.