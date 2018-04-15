Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in southeast Wisconsin
Winter storm warning for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan counties until midnight
Lakeshore flood advisory for all lakeside counties until 10 a.m.
Winter weather advisory for parts of SE WI until midnight Sunday

Snow, sleet totals from April 15, 2018 spring storm

Posted 8:10 am, April 15, 2018, by , Updated at 08:28AM, April 15, 2018

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the winter storm that hit southeast Wisconsin Sunday, April 15.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

Snow totals from NWS as measured in inches (updated as totals come in)

  • Brookfield, 1.0
  • W Watertown, 1.5
  • S Watertown, 2.3
  • North Fond du Lac, 4.0
  • Elkhorn, 3.0

Sleet totals from NWS as measured in inches (updated as totals come in)

  • Germantown, 1.0
  • Kenosha, 0.5
  • Dodgeville, 1.0
  • Mukwonago, 2.0
  • Sun Prairie, 1.0
  • Racine, 0.3
  • Mayville, 1.0
  • Sullivan, 1.8