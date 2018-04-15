× Snow, sleet totals from April 15, 2018 spring storm

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the winter storm that hit southeast Wisconsin Sunday, April 15.

Snow totals from NWS as measured in inches (updated as totals come in)

Brookfield, 1.0

W Watertown, 1.5

S Watertown, 2.3

North Fond du Lac, 4.0

Elkhorn, 3.0

Sleet totals from NWS as measured in inches (updated as totals come in)