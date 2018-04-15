Snow, sleet totals from April 15, 2018 spring storm
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the winter storm that hit southeast Wisconsin Sunday, April 15.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
Snow totals from NWS as measured in inches (updated as totals come in)
- Brookfield, 1.0
- W Watertown, 1.5
- S Watertown, 2.3
- North Fond du Lac, 4.0
- Elkhorn, 3.0
Sleet totals from NWS as measured in inches (updated as totals come in)
- Germantown, 1.0
- Kenosha, 0.5
- Dodgeville, 1.0
- Mukwonago, 2.0
- Sun Prairie, 1.0
- Racine, 0.3
- Mayville, 1.0
- Sullivan, 1.8