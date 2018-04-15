× Tactical team called out to situation near 17th and Mitchell

MILWAUKEE — Police have brought a tactical team out to the area near 17th and Mitchell after a shooting occurred early Sunday morning, April 15.

Officials say a shooting happened in that area around 3:30 a.m.

No other details have been released at this time.

Police say they brought the tactical team out there to search the area where the suspect might be.

The suspect has yet to be located — but the situation should be wrapping up shortly. The investigation is ongoing.

