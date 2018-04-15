Winter storm warning for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan counties until midnight Sunday
Lakeshore flood advisory for all lakeside counties until 10 a.m. Sunday
Winter weather advisory for parts of SE WI until midnight Sunday

Take it slow! Road conditions slick from snow and sleet

MILWAUKEE -- This winter storm, in the middle of spring, is blanketing the roads in a sheet of snow and ice you'd expect to see in December. FOX6's Evan Peterson is on the roads with a look at their conditions Sunday morning, April 15.