We Energies 'winter moratorium' ends; customers behind on bills at risk of losing service

MILWAUKEE — The We Energies “winter moratorium” ended Sunday, April 15.

That means starting on Monday, April 16, utility companies can cut service to anyone who has fallen behind on their bills.

Those who need help paying off high winter heating bills need to set up a payment plan with We Energies to avoid being disconnected.

“Let customers know if they have fallen behind on their bills over the winter, they need to call us. We can work with them to establish a payment plan and we want to try our best to keep those customers connected,” said Cathy Schulze, We Energies’ spokeswoman.

Customers have had a reprieve since November. Utilities don’t cut off service during the winter months.

Are YOU behind on your energy bill?

CLICK HERE for information on contacting We Energies to establish a payment plan.

CLICK HERE for information on energy assistance.