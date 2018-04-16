4 new faces take oath of office during swearing-in for Milwaukee County Board

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County supervisors took their oath of office on Monday, April 16 -- and the newly-elected supervisors said they're ready to clean up a toxic atmosphere at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

Theo Lipscomb, the top adversary to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele won re-election as board chairman, but his top two lieutenants had to be replaced. They lost to challengers who got financial support from Abele.

There were smiles all around as the 18 supervisors took their oath of office -- with the group including four new faces.

"I thought, why not me? I have the goods. I can do it," said Felesia Martin.

Martin never ran for office before. The north side supervisor said the relationship between the board and Abele needs fixing. That relationship has soured over a $60 wheel tax, pay raises for appointees and a proposal to give more power to Abele.

Martin referred to herself as "Switzerland," a neutral party.

"I knocked on over 6,000 doors. That's what people are saying. We want to change the discourse. We want to change the stalemate," said Martin.

Another first-time officeholder, Steve Shea of the South Shore, said his opposition to President Donald Trump got him to run.

"No. I don't expect to stop the president. You have to start somewhere, and this is where I'm starting," said Shea.

Lipscomb won a new term as board chairman, surviving a challenge from Willie Johnson, who said he couldn't muster enough support to formally run for the job.

"I've certainly heard a message about working together, and I do hope that that is what this term can be about," said Lipscomb.

Lipscomb was unopposed, though two supervisors refused to vote for him.

Abele said in an email after the swearing-in that he appreciated Chairman Lipscomb's call for working together and setting a positive tone.