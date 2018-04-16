× ‘A tremendous honor:’ Milwaukee County Board elects Theo Lipscomb as chairman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors elected Theo Lipscomb to serve as chairman for the 2016-2018 term on Monday, April 16.

It was the third time in three years that Milwaukee County supervisors elected Lipscomb as their chairman, according to a news release from county board officials.

Lipscomb thanked his colleagues on the board for their vote of confidence in his leadership.

“It has been a tremendous honor to represent the legislative branch as Chairperson since July 2015 and I thank my fellow supervisors for electing me to again serve as Chairperson of this distinguished body. We have both existing challenges and new opportunities ahead. My focus will be on crafting positive solutions and ensuring the effective delivery of Milwaukee County services for our constituents. In the 2016 – 2018 term I will strive to work collaboratively and build consensus while also being a strong advocate for Milwaukee County. I look forward to working with each Milwaukee County Supervisor on behalf of the people of Milwaukee County.”