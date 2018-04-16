× Alabama slated to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, July 20

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announced on Monday, April 16 that Country Music Hall of Famer’s Alabama will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, July 20.

Tickets for Alabama go on sale Friday, April 20 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and Summerfest.com.

Tickets for Alabama can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, select Walmart stores, and by phone at 1-800-745-3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1-866-448-7849 (“Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchase.