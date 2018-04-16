Another illegal dumper caught on camera and fined, this time near St. Matthias property

MILWAUKEE — Another illegal dumper has been cited in the City of Milwaukee.

According to a news release, the Department of Neighborhood Services received a report of an illegal dumping incident, with the suspect targeting the alley behind St. Matthias Parish near S. 92nd St. and W. Beloit Rd.

The illegal dumping incident was captured on surveillance cameras and shows a man pulling up onto St. Matthias property and dumping a mattress and other materials across the alley. The suspect was cited — fined $1,500.

City officials in the news release warned that with the increased used of surveillance systems, illegal dumping suspects will be caught and fined $1,500 to $5,000.

You are asked to continue to be vigilant and pay close attention to illegal dumping occurrences contributing to neighborhood blight. Illegal dumping in the city of Milwaukee is a punishable crime and will not be tolerated. City officials noted that enforcement and cleanup activities are costly for taxpayers and result in neighborhoods looking unsightly.

Report illegal dumping:

Call (414) 286-CITY or CLICK HERE.

If you see illegal dumping in progress, please do not confront the individual(s). Write down the details and get the description of the suspect(s), vehicle make and model, license plate, the items dumped, address/location, and the date and time of the incident.

Dispose of waste the right way:

Two Drop Off Centers (6660 N. Industrial Rd. and 3879 W. Lincoln Ave.) are available for City of Milwaukee residents to dispose of residential refuse. Fees apply for disposing of construction and demolition waste.

Call 286-CITY (2489) or CLICK HERE.