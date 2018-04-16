Black Restaurant Week celebrates locally owned restaurants, eateries around the city

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Scene 1 previewing Black Restaurant Week. This is the third annual Black Restaurant Week. It celebrates locally owned restaurants and eateries around the city and runs through April 21.

About Black Restaurant Week (website)

Though its title suggests a mere week of great eating, community members have decided to showcase African American entrepreneurship and promote local businesses by hosting the first MKE Black-Owned Restaurant Week.

MKE Black-Owned Restaurant Week is an opportunity for Black-Owned restaurants to bring in new customers and raise awareness. It allows Milwaukee to support minority owned eateries.

Cities across the country often host an annual restaurant week or dining week during which a number of local establishments will offer dining deals to bring in new customers and raise awareness about local businesses. Since 1992, the original Restaurant Week has introduced millions of foodies to new and exciting eateries and become an international institution. Why not bring this same movement to the Black community?