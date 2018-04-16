× Kenosha receives $250K state grant to support development of downtown hotel

KENOSHA — The City of Kenosha received a $250,000 state grant to support the redevelopment of the Heritage House building into an 80-room downtown hotel. Construction on the hotel is expected to begin in August and be completed by December 2019.

The Community Development Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) will help fund plans to restore and upgrade the century-old building into a four-story, 80-room boutique hotel called The Stella.

According to a press release, the $26 million project calls for the renovation of the old Kenosha Elks Club building known as the Heritage House. The building was constructed in 1917, and was owned and operated by the Elks until the 1990s. It then had several owners and has been vacant for more than a decade.

“The State of Wisconsin is pleased to support this project, which will ensure the preservation of a historic downtown building while at the same time provide an economic boost to Kenosha’s business district,” said Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, who joined city and community leaders in announcing the grant Monday. “This project has been a real community effort involving the city and its residents, the county and the private sector, and I look forward to seeing the hotel become one of the jewels of downtown.”

According to a press release, Gorman and Company is restoring the existing building at 5706 8th Ave. and is constructing a new four-story addition. The existing building will house 12 suites with a separate living area that will have views of downtown and Lake Michigan. The addition will house 68 guest rooms.

Once complete, The Stella will have about 68,000 square feet of hotel rooms and amenities. The project is expected to create about 75 jobs and add about $10 million to the city’s tax base.

The WEDC funding is a matching grant that will be used to help offset site preparation costs. WEDC also awarded the developer $2.2 million in state historic tax credits in 2016.

The City of Kenosha is supporting the project with $3 million in tax incremental financing funds and KABA is providing a $1.25 million loan.