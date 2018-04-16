Living with autism: Milwaukee man finds a way to embrace Miller Park through music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- For anyone living with autism, large crowds and a lot of noise can be intimidating. That can make a day at the ballpark downright daunting, but a Milwaukee man with autism has found a way to embrace Miller Park through his music.

Rehearsal time is key when the big show is only a few days away. That is why Eric Look and his band rehearsed twice on Monday, April 16.

Look is 30 years old. He is a musician and songwriter -- and he also has classic type autism.

"A lot of people with classic type autism have difficulty in communicating," said Joe Banas.

But as Look's uncle, band mate and tour manager, Banas pointed out -- if you listen, Look found a way to reach people a long time ago.

"About nine years since we started the band," Look said.

Look was born with a condition that affects how one concentrates, communicates and relates. He discovered music was his second voice.

"It's incredible. Eric can not only read music, but he can also in an instant replicate a melody," said Michele McCormack.

McCormack sings backup vocals on the Jim Croce tunes, but this weekend, it will be a duet at Miller Park.

"Well, I will be singing. The Brewers organization called and asked us to sing for the Autism Awareness game," Look said.

Look and McCormack will be singing the national anthem Sunday, April 22 at Miller Park on Autism Awareness Day.

"The thing that's great about Miller Park is there are hundreds of children and families who are there that already know about the challenges, so everybody kind of rallies around each other," McCormack said.

This is a return performance for Look. Because he did such a great job in 2017, the Brewers invited him back.