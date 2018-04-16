× Milwaukee Co. ‘providing extended hours’ for residents to apply for energy assistance

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services is providing extended hours today through May 15 for homeowners and renters to apply for Energy Assistance, a one-time average benefit of $550 for eligible residents to cover a portion of their energy costs.

“With the changeable weather in Milwaukee County, it’s critical that our residents have access to utility service in their homes,” said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele. “In March alone, this program disbursed over $1.2 M, helping more than 4,000 people in the county establish payment plans and avoid disconnection. Energy Assistance is a lifeline for many Milwaukee County residents, and I encourage anyone who might need a little help to learn more.”

Extended hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Eligible residents can schedule appointments to apply for Energy Assistance prior to May 15 to receive a benefit.

They can call 414-270-4-MKE, or go online to www.energyassistancemke.org.

There are also flexible walk-in options at six service locations:

Northwest – 4906 W Fond du Lac Avenue North – 6918 W Brown Deer Road

Downtown – 728 N James Lovell Street (7th and Wisconsin)

West Allis – 6761 W Greenfield Ave

Southeast – 2701 S Chase Ave (between Lincoln and Oklahoma)

South – 5663 S 27th Street

For eligible residents who plan to apply for benefits on May 3 at the Energy Assistance location at 5663 S 27th Street between 3 and 5 p.m., they’ll receive a free coupon book for Wisconsin Dells with hundreds more in savings from 103.7 KISS FM.

For more information on eligibility or to schedule an appointment, visit www.energyassistancemke.org. To schedule an interview, please contact Katy Glodosky at 920-627-2619 or katy.glodosky@milwaukeecountywi.gov.