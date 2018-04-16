Milwaukee residents digging out after snowstorm blasts SE Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- City of Milwaukee plows are working around the clock to clear the streets -- and it could take some time for them to get to your neighborhood.

This, as two northeastern Wisconsin communities, Tigerton and Big Falls, received more than 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow over the weekend, the National Weather Service in Green Bay reported. Parts of the state that were already blanketed were getting a second helping of snow on Sunday. The heavy snow caused part of a hotel roof to collapse over a pool at a hotel in Ashwaubenon, which is next to Green Bay, but no one was in the pool area at the time and no one was hurt.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say light snow continues Monday as this weekend’s strong low makes its exit. We can expect up to another 1″ of accumulation. There is a Winter Weather Advisory until 8am for Waukesha, Jefferson, Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.

Temperatures will struggle for the next few days with highs in the 30s and low in the 20s and low 30s.

***Reminder: The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works has suspended all garbage and recycling collections on Monday, April 16 as DPW staff continue to address this weekend’s snowstorm.

The game plan:

With DPW Sanitation crews and equipment handling snow removal, no garbage and recycling collection routes will be collected on Monday, April 16.

Residents scheduled for a Monday, April 16 garbage and/or recycling pick-up should take their cart(s) to the curb on Tuesday, April 17 for collection, and leave them there until they are emptied.

Please be patient! Crews will work to catch up on collections following this recent snowstorm. Leave your full carts at the curb – your garbage and recycling will be collected.

For information on garbage and recycling schedules by address, please call (414) 286-CITY or check the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/mpw.

The City of Milwaukee has a year-round set-out policy for garbage carts – residents who have curb pick-up must take their carts to the curb. DPW recommends taking the garbage cart to the curb the night before collection, as crews may be starting earlier than usual in the morning in order to catch up on their routes.