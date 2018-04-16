× Police: Mount Pleasant man arrested after stabbing at South Milwaukee apartment complex

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — A Mount Pleasant man, 28, was arrested Sunday night, April 15 following a stabbing that happened at an apartment complex in South Milwaukee.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex on S. Chicago Avenue near Manitowoc Avenue around 7:00 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

The victim is a 65-year-old South Milwaukee resident. He was injured and was transported to Froedtert Hospital for treatment.

His condition is unknown at this time.

A 28-year-old Mt. Pleasant man was arrested at the scene and subsequently transported to the Milwaukee County Jail to await a charging conference.

The suspect and victim are known to each other and the South Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the circumstances that led to the stabbing incident.

Police say there is no threat to the public and no other suspects are being sought as a result of this incident.