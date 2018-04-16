× Police seek 2 suspects after man shot, wounded during attempted armed robbery near 53rd and Locust

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking two suspects in connection with a shooting that happened near 53rd and Locust on Sunday, April 15.

It happened around 12:30 p.m.

Police said the victim, a man, 22, was dropped off at the hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim said he was approached by two armed men while seated in his vehicle who attempted to rob him when shots were fired.

One suspect is described as a black man in his mid-20s, with a dark complexion, who was wearing dark clothing. The other suspect is described as a black man with a dark complexion.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Chrysler Sebring with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.