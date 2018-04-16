× Shroud of Turin exhibit coming to St. Mary Catholic Church in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — The Catholic Community of Waukesha has announced it will host The Man of the Shroud Exhibit, exploring the Shroud of Turin from Friday, April 20 through Monday, April 23.

The exhibit will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day at the St. Mary Parish Community Room (225 S. Hartwell) in Waukesha.

The Shroud of Turin is a 14-foot long linen cloth that has been in Turin, Italy for over 400 years. It bears the faint image of a crucified man, with apparent wounds and bloodstains that match the biblical accounts of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. While the Catholic Church has not ruled on its authenticity, it does say that is an object worthy of veneration, and millions over the centuries have believed it to be the actual burial shroud of Jesus.

The exhibit includes a full-scale replica of the shroud and presents the results of scientific and forensic studies with photos and illustrations documenting the work of Monsignor Giulio Ricci and others at the Center for the Study of the Passion of Christ and the Holy Shroud.

The exhibit will be presented free of charge.