‘Sick of shoveling:’ 6+ inches of snow isn’t the spring cleaning most in Hartford had in mind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- People living in Dodge and Washington Counties were hit hard by the spring winter storm over the weekend. The area received an average of six to eight inches of snow, with some spots getting up to a foot! In Hartford, some said Mother Nature delivered quite the mess, and this wasn't the spring cleaning they had in mind.

Snowblowers were out in force on Monday, April 16.

"It's time to get rid of the snow, and it's time for mowing the lawn and not blowing snow," said John Schwartz.

Many said they are over the winter weather, and cleaning it all up.

"I'm sick of shoveling. I'm sick of snow blowing," said Schwartz.

"It was pretty disappointing after about 99 percent of the snow was gone, and it looked like spring," said Bill Wendler.

Wendler said the snow from this storm wasn't easy to clean up.

"It's dense. It's very heavy," said Wendler.

His snowblower has been around since Lyndon Johnson was president, and it's still going strong.

"The snow ended up sticking in the chute and clogging it up. Replaced the engine, re-painted it, fixed a lot of other things, but it's still running pretty good," said Wendler.

At Hahn Ace Hardware, the snow threw a wrench into spring sales.

"We're way behind in business," said Perry Hahn, owner.

Stocked up for spring, customers have been looking for winter supplies.

"We sold out of sidewalk salt (Sunday). All of our snowblowers are sold out because of the weather," said Hahn.

Meanwhile, lawn chairs, potting soil and garden statues were left untouched at the store -- some items covered in snow.

"Better weather might be on the way, but right now, the fireplace sounds like a better place to sit next to than working out in your yard," said Hahn.