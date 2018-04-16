Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations and delays
Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. for Waukesha, Jefferson, Racine, Kenosha and Walworth cos.

Snow totals from April 15-16, 2018 spring storm

Posted 7:59 am, April 16, 2018, by , Updated at 08:22AM, April 16, 2018

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the winter storm that hit southeast Wisconsin this weekend.

Here’s a list of the preliminary snow totals. They will be revised when updated amounts are made available.

  • New Berlin: 4.0″
  • Saukville: 3.0″
  • Germantown: 6.3″
  • Richfield: 4.0″
  • Slinger: 3.5″
  • West Bend: 4.0″
  • Wauwatosa: 3.5″
  • Watertown: 4.0″
  • Sullivan: 5.3″
  • Lake Mills: 5.0″
  • Hartford: 3.0″
  • Fond du Lac: 6.0″
  • Beloit: 1.5″
  • Lake Geneva: 3.0″
  • Johnson Creek: 7.0″
  • Burlington: 3.0″