Snow totals from April 15-16, 2018 spring storm
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the winter storm that hit southeast Wisconsin this weekend.
Here’s a list of the preliminary snow totals. They will be revised when updated amounts are made available.
- New Berlin: 4.0″
- Saukville: 3.0″
- Germantown: 6.3″
- Richfield: 4.0″
- Slinger: 3.5″
- West Bend: 4.0″
- Wauwatosa: 3.5″
- Watertown: 4.0″
- Sullivan: 5.3″
- Lake Mills: 5.0″
- Hartford: 3.0″
- Fond du Lac: 6.0″
- Beloit: 1.5″
- Lake Geneva: 3.0″
- Johnson Creek: 7.0″
- Burlington: 3.0″