Summerfest announces BMO Harris Pavilion headliners and performance dates

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced Monday, April 16 the lineup of headliners slated for the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite during Summerfest 2018.

The lineup features:

June 27 9:45 pm Jethro Tull June 28 4:00 pm The Posies 6:00 pm Matthew Sweet 9:45 pm TBA June 29 9:45 pm Maze featuring Frankie Beverly June 30 9:45 pm Rachel Platten July 1 4:00 pm Nick Lowe featuring Los Straitjackets 9:45 pm Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo July 3 9:45 pm Steven Tyler July 4 8:00 pm The Wombats 9:45 pm Pixies July 5 6:00 pm John Németh 8:00 pm Walter Trout 9:45 pm Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit July 6 9:45 pm Janelle Monáe July 7 9:45 pm Hunter Hayes July 8 9:45 pm

Cheap Trick

“The lineup for the 2018 BMO Harris Bank Pavilion is amazing, and we can’t wait to see this collection of world class musical talent on stage,” said Jud Snyder, Senior Executive, Milwaukee, BMO Harris Bank. “We’re also looking forward to offering our customers a variety of great “BMO Effect” perks to make their Summerfest experience even more memorable.”

Those BMO Effect perks include:

• A dedicated entrance south of the box office that offers BMO Harris Bank customers easily accessible and exclusive entry to Summerfest.

• FREE ATM transactions on the grounds throughout the entire Summerfest festival season for BMO Harris Bank customers.

• A discount on Summerfest merchandise at the on-site store when using a BMO Harris Bank debit or credit card.

Summerfest will once again offer a seating option at the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite for all headlining performances. This policy offers Summerfest fans the choice of free general admission seats or reserved seats available for purchase. All seats will be clearly marked within the venue.

• FREE Festival Seating:

The majority of seating in the BMO Harris Pavilion will be available FREE to the public on a first come, first served basis. Similar to other Summerfest stages, fans may occupy seats as they are available from the time Summerfest gates open.

• Advance Purchase Tickets:

A select number of reserved tickets will be available for each headlining concert. Patrons may purchase a ticket for the headlining performance for $30.00 per concert, plus fees. Each reserved ticket for the BMO Harris Pavilion includes admission to Summerfest. Tickets go on sale May 7 – 11, 2018 and are available through Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Summerfest Box Office.

Jethro Tull Monday, May 7 2:00 pm Maze featuring Frankie Beverly Tuesday, May 8 10:00 am Rachel Platten Tuesday, May 8 2:00 pm Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Wednesday, May 9 10:00 am Steven Tyler Wednesday, May 9 2:00 pm Pixies Thursday, May 10 10:00 am Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Thursday, May 10 12:00 pm Janelle Monáe Thursday, May 10 2:00 pm Hunter Hayes Friday, May 11 10:00 am Cheap Trick Friday, May 11 12:00 pm

Ticket prices for Summerfest 2018 are among the most affordable in the world for any major festival. General admission tickets are only $21 and $14 for weekday tickets (valid prior to 4:00 p.m.). In addition, the following offers are available to purchase in advance:

• LIMITED TIME: The U.S. Cellular 11-Day Power Pass is available for $85 ($231 value) – includes admission for all 11 days.

• LIMITED TIME: The U.S. Cellular 3-Day Pass is available for $48 and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival ($63 value).

All performers and show times are subject to change. Please check Summerfest.com for updates, to purchase tickets and to see the full Summerfest lineup.