Cancer and a second opinion: Details on a new program being offered at a local hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cancer diagnosis can change a life forever. But as a patient, you want to make sure that diagnosis and course of treatment are right for you. That's exactly what Terri from Wyoming did -- when she had a gut feeling her initial diagnosis wasn't correct.

Dr. Adam Currey with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk more about the "Second Opinion Program."

About Second Opinion Program (website)