Cancer and a second opinion: Details on a new program being offered at a local hospital

A cancer diagnosis can change a life forever. But as a patient, you want to make sure that diagnosis and course of treatment are right for you. That's exactly what Terri from Wyoming did -- when she had a gut feeling her initial diagnosis wasn't correct.
Dr. Adam Currey with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk more about the "Second Opinion Program."
About Second Opinion Program (website)
Any diagnosis of cancer deserves a second opinion. The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Second Opinion Program makes it easy to request a second opinion after you’ve been diagnosed with any type of cancer. In many cases, it will take just one visit.
Cancer is a complex group of diseases with many treatment options available. Everything should be tailored to you as an individual, and it’s important that you be involved in deciding the course of treatment that is best for you. The choices you make now will affect your health and your life long into the future.
Request a Second Opinion
Call 414-805-0505 or (outside Milwaukee) 866-680-0505 to request a cancer second opinion.