New Orleans teen accepted to more than 80 colleges

NEW ORLEANS – Darrin Francois takes the win when it comes to the number of congratulatory letters from schools across the country – more than 80 colleges accepted the New Orleans high school senior.

"I just applied, applied, applied. I didn't know how many it was, so once they started to come through the mail, I was like oh my gosh, this many? Then, they started coming more and more. Now, today, I have 83 now," Francois told WGNO.

The acceptance letters include more than $3 million in scholarships.

This is a pleasing number to Francois' mom, Bridget.

"Eighty-three colleges? That is wonderful, that is a blessing from God. I'm very proud, a proud mother to see my son go forward into his success and go forward into his goals," said Bridget.

It doesn't stop with Francois, other students have their options of universities as well. When it comes to college applications, International High School of New Orleans has it covered.

About a dozen students have received at least 20 acceptance letters that are accompanied by hefty scholarships.

Many students say that the scholarship money is a big deciding factor, along with life goals.

"I started to focus more on my career choice and schools that would promote me in that area," said senior, Thalneisha Weston.

The school's faculty is considering this to be a banner year, as it's the most scholarships they've ever seen.

They attribute these statistics to their daily routine of getting their students to fill out multiple applications.

"I think we got on some of their nerves to be honest with you, but we continued to hammer at them to let them know that the world is yours if you reach out and get it," said the director of student support services, Rufus Mcgee.

"We're doing it, we made it. We've accomplished a lot and it's exciting. To know that it's not just one person, or two, it's multiple people. That is really a blessing," said Weston.

"Just stay true to yourself, if you know you're going to get in, you're going to get in," said Francois.

Francois said he hasn't officially chosen a school yet.

Right now, he's considering several law schools.

He says whichever scholarship gives him the most financial coverage will definitely sway his decision.

The International High School of New Orleans is hosting a gala on Saturday, April 21st.

For more information on this fundraiser, like how to donate to this school, click here.