× Overnight snow removal operation now complete in City of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) Operation for snow removal ended its overnight snow removal operation as of Tuesday, April 17, officials say.

Standard overnight parking regulations are now in effect. If your block is designated for two-sided overnight parking, drivers may resume parking on both sides of the street.

City residents are reminded that posted street signs takes precedence in all areas of the city. They are also encouraged to read the street signs on the block/in the neighborhood before you park. Residents can also check for parking regulations at city.milwaukee.gov/parking or call 414-286-CITY (-2489).

Stay informed about any future DPW snow removal operations: