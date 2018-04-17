Plant Nite: Design and create a floral project, all over a glass or two at your favorite spot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Looking for a fun night out with a group of friends? Carl spent the morning checking out Plant Nite -- where you design and create a floral project, all over a glass or two at your favorite spot.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Plant Nite (website)

Armed with entrepreneurial spirits and the vision for a new kind of nite out, Dan Hermann and Sean McGrail created Paint Nite, and Plant Nite followed soon after. Their mission was to encourage creativity, empower communities, and inspire connections (away from the screen), all while offering a new way to go out and have fun.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fun also reigns at Paint Nite HQ in Boston, MA. There, you’ll find a lively group of folks dedicated to bringing creative entertainment to the world (often with a cocktail in hand).