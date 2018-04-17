Police: Woman shot, killed near 22nd and Orchard in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning, April 17 on the city's south side.
According to police, around 2:40 a.m. officers were alerted to a shot spotter activation in the area of 22nd and Orchard. Upon arrival, officers located a woman that was suffering from a serious gunshot injury.
The Milwaukee Fire Department provided advanced life support for the victim, however, she died from the injury.
MPD continues to investigate the incident.
43.016016 -87.940884