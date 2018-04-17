Police: Woman shot, killed near 22nd and Orchard in Milwaukee

Posted 5:30 am, April 17, 2018, by , Updated at 05:32AM, April 17, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning, April 17 on the city's south side.

According to police, around 2:40 a.m. officers were alerted to a shot spotter activation in the area of 22nd and Orchard. Upon arrival, officers located a woman that was suffering from a serious gunshot injury.

Woman shot and killed near 22nd and Orchard in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Fire Department provided advanced life support for the victim, however, she died from the injury.

MPD continues to investigate the incident.

Woman shot and killed near 22nd and Orchard in Milwaukee