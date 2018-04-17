‘Positively impact the waterways:’ Grand Trunk Wetland restoration advances with major grant

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett announce a $3-million grant Tuesday, April 17 that advances the restoration of the Grand Trunk wetland.

The grant will go to the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee, and is part of the U.S. EPA’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI), administered by the Wisconsin DNR.

“Milwaukee’s landscape has changed significantly over the past 200 years, and the wetland marshes that dominated the center of the City have all but vanished,” Mayor Barrett said. “This restoration work will reestablish a small portion of that wetland. It will add wildlife habitat, including northern pike spawning areas, and will positively impact the waterways around Port Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Estuary.”

According to a press release, planning work for the 7.5 acre wetland restoration is underway, facilitated by a prior GLRI grant. This new grant will fund the construction and restoration portion of the project. The current schedule anticipates construction will be underway in 2019.

The Grand Trunk wetland restoration project was identified in the recently approved Harbor District Water and Land Use Plan as a catalytic project, promoting recreation and environmental goals.