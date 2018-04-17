Report: Only auction bidders for Bon-Ton Stores Inc. are liquidators
MILWAUKEE — The bankruptcy auction for Bon-Ton Stores Inc., the parent company of Boston Store and Younkers, is underway. But Reuters is reporting the only bidders in the court-supervised auction are liquidators — and that could mean Bon-Ton would go out of business once the auction is complete.
On Friday, April 6, the company notified state officials 12 stores in Wisconsin could close, along with the corporate office in downtown Milwaukee. The move would impact more than 2,200 Bon-Ton employees. If a buyer is found for the company, some or all of the locations could remain open.
The potentially affected locations include:
- Boston Store at Shops of Grand Avenue, Milwaukee
- Boston Store at Bayshore Town Center, Glendale
- Boston Store at Regency Mall, Racine
- Boston Store at Brookfield Square, Brookfield
- Boston Store at Southridge Mall, Greendale
- Boston Store at Mayfair Mall, Wauwatosa
- Bon-Ton corporate office, Milwaukee
Also potentially impacted are:
- Younkers at Oakwood Mall, Eau Claire
- Younkers at Shoppes at Woodridge, Marshfield
- Boston Store at Janesville Mall, Janesvile
- Boston Store at East Towne Mall, Madison
- Boston Store at West Towne Mall, Madison