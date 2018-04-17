× Report: Only auction bidders for Bon-Ton Stores Inc. are liquidators

MILWAUKEE — The bankruptcy auction for Bon-Ton Stores Inc., the parent company of Boston Store and Younkers, is underway. But Reuters is reporting the only bidders in the court-supervised auction are liquidators — and that could mean Bon-Ton would go out of business once the auction is complete.

On Friday, April 6, the company notified state officials 12 stores in Wisconsin could close, along with the corporate office in downtown Milwaukee. The move would impact more than 2,200 Bon-Ton employees. If a buyer is found for the company, some or all of the locations could remain open.

The potentially affected locations include:

Boston Store at Shops of Grand Avenue, Milwaukee

Boston Store at Bayshore Town Center, Glendale

Boston Store at Regency Mall, Racine

Boston Store at Brookfield Square, Brookfield

Boston Store at Southridge Mall, Greendale

Boston Store at Mayfair Mall, Wauwatosa

Bon-Ton corporate office, Milwaukee

Also potentially impacted are: