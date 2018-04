Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- A strong mid-April snowstorm in southeast Wisconsin washed ashore hundreds of rocks along the Kenosha lakefront.

Tuesday, April 17, a FOX6 viewer shared photos of the rocks near the Kemper Center.

PHOTO GALLERY

Rocks can be seen in a parking lot, and on the bike and walking trail.

City employees are working to clean them Tuesday morning, as it is used often.