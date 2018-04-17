× Summerfest announces headliners, dates for new US Cellular Connection stage

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials have revealed the dates and times for the US Cellular Connection Stage with FM106.1 headliners.

The stage will feature the following headliners (with help from the following iHeartMedia stations 95.7 BIG FM, 97-3 NOW, and V100.7):

June 27 8 p.m. Walker Hayes 10 p.m. Kane Brown June 28 6 p.m. Sugar Hill Gang with Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio Furious 5 10 p.m. Nelly June 29 8 p.m. Jake Rose 10 p.m. Billy Currington June 30 10 p.m. 97-3 NOW SummerBash July 1 6 p.m. A Flock of Seagulls 10 p.m. Rick Springfield July 3 10 p.m. TBA July 4 8 p.m. Bay Ledges 10 p.m. The Fray July 5 6 p.m. Jimmie Allen 8 p.m. Devin Dawson 10 p.m. Brett Young July 6 10 p.m. Echosmith July 7 4 p.m. Molly Hatchet 8 p.m. The Wild Feathers 10 p.m. Kip Moore July 8 10 p.m. High Valley

According to a news release from Summerfest officials, artists will perform on the new U.S. Cellular Connection Stage during Summerfest 2018. The design includes a brand new stage, the largest video board at the festival, multiple permanent charging stations, the Backstage Loft VIP hospitality area and up-front pit viewing, which will be available to fans through U.S. Cellular, iHeartMedia stations and Summerfest promotions.

Stay tuned for more information on how to access these exclusive areas.

General admission tickets for Summerfest 2018 are only $21 and $14 for weekday tickets (valid prior to 4 p.m.).

In addition, the following offers are available to purchase in advance:

LIMITED TIME: The U.S. Cellular 11-Day Power Pass is available for $85 ($231 value) – includes admission for all 11 days.

is available for $85 ($231 value) – includes admission for all 11 days. LIMITED TIME: The U.S. Cellular 3-Day Pass is available for $48 and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival ($63 value).

All performers and show times are subject to change. CLICK HERE for more information.

Summerfest 2018 takes place June 27-July 1 and July 3-8, 2018, closed on July 2.