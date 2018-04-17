Tasty reward offered for person who helps police ID the so-called ‘I ❤️ Ho Ho Cake’ bandit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN OF YORKVILLE -- A suspect stole nearly $300 from a Racine County hotel, but his "disguise" is what everyone is talking about.

Surveillance cameras at the Quality Inn in the Town of Yorkville captured a man stealing the cash register from the front desk.

"I was sleeping and I got woken up by a bunch of text messages that one of my employees had robbed a motel," said Anthony Perrine.

Perrine exclusively sells the "I ❤ Ho Ho Cake" apparel at his family-owned gas station -- Lou Perrine's in Kenosha. While his employees do often sport the silly saying, Perrine said so does the general public.

"We go through these like crazy -- it could be anybody," Perrine said.

That begs the question: What exactly is a Ho Ho Cake?

"There's no actual Ho Hos in there. It's a chocolate cake," Perrine said. "My mom, I think it was for my 9th birthday, she made a Ho Ho cake. She kind of came up with the recipe. It was a huge hit," Perrine said.

A slice now goes for $2.50 in the store. While it is not the kind of publicity Perrine ever expected, he is embracing the new-found attention.

"It's been crazy. Sales have gone up the last day-and-a-half," Perrine said.

Racine County Sheriff Chris Schmaling doesn't mind either -- as long as it helps him nab the suspect.

"We have to stop somebody like this. This is a very brazen act," Schmaling said.

Perrine is even hoping to team up with law enforcement to solve the crime. He is offering a year-long supply of the decadent dessert to the person who helps deputies catch the blue-hooded Ho Ho Cake bandit.

"Anybody that's had our Ho Ho Cake knows it's worth turning the guy in," Perrine said.

While the suspect covered his face with his hands, the sheriff said a pizza delivery driver observed him prior to the theft outside of the hotel smoking cigarettes. He is described as a male, white or Hispanic, average height and weight.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect in this case is asked to contact Investigator Heather Spranger at 262-636-3367. Information can also be provided anonymously via Racine Crimestoppers by phone 262-636-9330, online, or via the P3 tips app for smartphones.

