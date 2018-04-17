× Toddler playing in snow fatally injured by van in northwestern Wisconsin

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin say a 1-year-old boy has died after he was run over by a vehicle in a private driveway near Osceola.

Polk County sheriff’s officials say Arthur Flynn was struck by a vehicle at a neighbor’s house Monday in Farmington. Sheriff’s authorities say the driver was moving a large van so the driveway could be plowed and didn’t see the boy who had been playing in the snow.

The child was taken to Osceola Medical Center and then airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota where he died.