2 men accused of shooting man in head when he didn’t have money to give them set for trial

MILWAUKEE — Two men charged in the death of Michael Brown, 55, were in court Wednesday, April 18 for their preliminary hearings.

Royce Bernard, 19, faces one count of felony murder as party to a crime.

Arnel Collins, 22, faces one count of first degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of armed robbery with use of force, as party to a crime.

Prosecutors say Collins and Bernard went to Brown’s home near 12th and Chambers on July 11, 2017, demanding money. When Brown didn’t have any to give them, the suspects are accused of shooting him in the head.

During their preliminary hearings, MPD detectives testified and motions to dismiss by their attorney’s were denied. Probable cause was found for further proceedings and they were bound over for trial. They’ll both be back in court on May 3 for their arraignments.