MILWAUKEE — It’s not 70 degrees, but it is only 70 days until Summerfest 2018! For today ONLY (Wednesday, April 18) Summerfest will be offering buy one/get one FREE Summerfest General Admission ticket ($21) from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Simply add two general admission tickets to your cart then use promo code SNOW to get your discount. Limit two tickets per person.

Countdown to Summerfest 2018 is on, opening day is Wednesday, June 27.