‘Artists, events and demonstrations:’ Explore, experience art in Racine during the Downtown Racine Art Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE --The vibrant arts scene in Racine will be on display Saturday, April 21. Carl got a sneak peek look at the Downtown Racine Art Walk.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About the Downtown Racine Art Walk (website)

Explore and experience art in Downtown Racine. DRAW (Downtown Racine Art Walk) features artists, events and demonstrations at 11 locations along Main Street. Along the way, you'll enjoy pop-up wine bars from Uncorkt and hors d'ouerves from Asiana, Out of the Pan and Butcher & Barrel.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Art Walk maps will be available at participating locations and the Downtown Racine Corp. office, 425 Main St. Watch the DRC website for details and announcement: www.racinedowntown.com

Location: 100 Monument Square, Downtown Racine, WI Time:4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Price:Free

