'Artists, events and demonstrations:' Explore, experience art in Racine during the Downtown Racine Art Walk

Posted 9:24 am, April 18, 2018, by , Updated at 09:26AM, April 18, 2018

RACINE --The vibrant arts scene in Racine will be on display Saturday, April 21. Carl got a sneak peek look at the Downtown Racine Art Walk.

About the Downtown Racine Art Walk (website)

Explore and experience art in Downtown Racine.  DRAW (Downtown Racine Art Walk) features artists, events and demonstrations at 11 locations along Main Street. Along the way, you'll enjoy pop-up wine bars from Uncorkt and hors d'ouerves from Asiana, Out of the Pan and Butcher & Barrel.

Art Walk maps will be available at participating locations and the Downtown Racine Corp. office, 425 Main St. Watch the DRC website for details and announcement: www.racinedowntown.com

    • April 21, 2018

    • Location: 100 Monument Square, Downtown Racine, WI

    • Time:4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

    • Price:Free