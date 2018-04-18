Bill Murray’s “Caddyshack” restaurant opens in Rosemont, IL ⛳

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- Legendary comedy hit "Caddyshack" comes to life at Bill Murray's new Caddyshack-themed restaurant. Murray and his family opened the restaurant in Rosemont, Illinois Tuesday morning, April 17 -- less than two hours from Milwaukee!

According to WGN, the new Murray Brothers Caddyshack has a golf-themed menu featuring crispy potato golf balls, a double bogey cheeseburger and "Caddyshakes."

This is the second "Caddyshack" restaurant. Another one opened 17 years ago, in St. Augustine, Florida.

The new establishment in Illinois is located in the Crowne Plaza Hotel on River Road.

WGN says the restaurant's motto is: "Eat, drink and be Murray."