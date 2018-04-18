Budget meeting dispute: MPS school board director tells speaker to “go to hell”

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Public Schools budget meeting got so heated Tuesday night, April 17, it ended with a School Board Director Michael Bonds telling speaker Amy Mizialko to “go to hell.”

It stems from growing concern over the district’s multi-million dollar budget deficit. The vice president for the Milwaukee Teacher’s Union had the floor — but was suddenly interrupted when vulgar remarks were thrown her way.

“I was mortified for the families and students and educators that were sitting behind me,” said MTEA Vice President Amy Mizialko.

Before the outburst, the vice president for MTEA addressed Bonds directly.

“No one in this room will be pit against each other, Mr. Bonds,” said Mizialko.

Mizialko, referring to a motion she says Bonds made that would cut teachers raises to fund student transportation.

“The members of this union will go to hell and back for our students and we will never stop fighting until we get a budget and state funding that puts students and educators first,” said Mizialko.

Bonds’ reaction caused the audience to erupts in support of Mizialko — someone shouting “check yourself” which Bonds then yelled back.

“I was stunned to watch school board members sit silent last night,” Mizialko said. “And this behavior is…he is unfit.”

In a statement, MPS Board President Mark Sain, apologized on behalf of the board:

“On behalf of the Milwaukee Board of School Directors, I apologize for the outburst that happened during the Strategic Planning and Budget Committee meeting. We can and will disagree with each other. That is good public policy. But it is unacceptable to use inappropriate language and behavior when talking to each other. It will not be tolerated, regardless of the source.”

MTEA members will be picketing outside of the MPS Administration building Tuesday evening, calling for a budget that keeps cuts away from children and educators.