× ‘Can’t wait:’ Former Packers’ WR Donald Driver to host charity softball game Aug. 5

GRAND CHUTE — Back by popular demand, former Green Bay Packers’ WR Donald Driver will return to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium for another charity softball game! It’s set for Sunday, Aug. 5 at 1:05 p.m.

“I continue to appreciate and thank the amazing fans that support this game. Last year’s response was truly overwhelming, and I can’t wait to connect with everyone this year to raise money for an important cause,” said Driver in a news release.

The game will raise money for the Donald Driver Foundation. The mission of the Donald Driver Foundation is to display “Strong Hands, Strong Minds and Loving Hearts” to serve as a hand up, not a hand out.

Participants for this year’s game will include Green Bay Packers’ legends and celebrity friends of Driver.

Green Bay Packers’ Super Bowl champion and current NFL Network analyst James Jones and 2017 Donald Driver charity softball game MVP Steve Novak will each participate in the game.

Tickets for the softball game are $50 for a front row box seat, $40 for a standard box seat, $25 for a reserved bleacher seat and just $10 for a general admission grass seat. There are also a limited number of patio tables — which seat four — available at $200. The patio tables will include one autographed item signed by Donald Driver.

There are 69 “All-You-Can-Eat” seats available for this game for $80 per seat. This ticket includes admission to the game, an all-you-can-eat picnic for 90 minutes, and two beverages (beer, soda, or water).

Fans may begin to purchase tickets for the Donald Driver game at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 1. If you are a Network Health member or bought tickets to the “Green & Gold Charity Game,” you may purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 25. The pre-sale will end for “Green & Gold Charity Game” purchasers at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 30.

Tickets to the Donald Driver charity softball game are available in one of the following ways: