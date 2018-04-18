× Dick’s Sporting Goods to destroy all guns pulled from shelves

PITTSBURGH — Dick’s Sporting Goods will be destroying all the guns and accessories that it stopped selling in late February.

In a statement to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette earlier this month, a company spokeswoman said they are “in the process of destroying all firearms and accessories” associated with the policy change.

The retail giant will be destroying the assault-style rifles at the company’s distribution centers and the remaining parts will be sent to a salvage company to be recycled.

Dick’s first announced on Feb. 28 that it will stop selling assault-style weapons like the one used in the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting. It also said it will raise the minimum age for all gun sales to 21.

The move didn’t come without backlash as the company faces two lawsuits over the age limit requirement.

A 20-year-old in Oregon and an 18-year-old in Michigan are suing for discrimination.