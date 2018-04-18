× FDA clears 1st contact lens with light-adaptive technology

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first contact lenses with light-adaptive technology.

The Acuvue Oasys Contact Lenses with Transitions Light Intelligent Technology are soft contact lenses indicated for daily use to correct the vision of people with non-diseased eyes who are nearsighted (myopia) or farsighted (hyperopia).

The lenses automatically darken in bright light. They react to ultraviolet light and return to their normal in darker conditions.

They’re expected to be available next year.