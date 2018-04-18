Heavy smoke: Early morning fire damages Kenosha home, cause under investigation

KENOSHA — Firefighters on Wednesday morning, April 18 responded to the scene of a house fire near 63rd Street and 60th Avenue in Kensoha. The call in around 4:15 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they encountered heavy smoke coming from a two-story structure.

The fire was brought under control and eventually extinguished by multiple departments.

A family of five, two adults and three children, was transported to the hospital of evaluation of non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.