‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ trailer has dinosaurs running amok

“Welcome to Jurassic World.”

That’s how Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm introduces a new world of dinosaurs in the latest trailer for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

The preview for Universal’s upcoming summer tentpole goes beyond the island where genetically engineered dinosaurs have roamed for decades, bringing the prehistoric creatures to the mainland.

Owen Grady, played by Chris Pratt, is shown in the trailer barely escaping the jaws of a sleeping T-Rex before notes of John Williams’ iconic score begin to play.

The brief peek also presents the film’s heroes trying to save the dinosaurs from being turned into weapons, rather than just trying to escape them.

“A rescue op,” Pratt’s Grady is heard saying. “What could go wrong?”

The film is the sequel to the 2015 reboot of the series, “Jurassic World.” That film went on to become one of the biggest box office hits in film history, bringing in more than $1.6 billion globally.

“Fallen Kingdom,” which is directed by J.A. Bayona, also stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Goldblum, who reprises his role as Malcolm from the 1993 Steven Spielberg classic.

Pratt tweeted out a poster for the film on Tuesday that included the tag line, “The Park Is Gone.”

“Hold on to your butts,” he wrote.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” roars into theaters on June 22.