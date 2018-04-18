× Sen. Lena Taylor mum on disorderly conduct allegations after report she hurled racial slur at bank employee

MADISON — State Sen. Lena Taylor is refusing to say anything about allegations she got into an altercation with a bank teller.

Taylor’s attorney, Vince Bobot, has said police are considering citing Taylor for disorderly conduct in connection with the incident April 6 at a Wells Fargo branch in Milwaukee, according to the Associated Press.

FOX6 News on April 9 reported Taylor hired a lawyer after she was cited for disorderly conduct and reportedly hurled a racial slur at a bank teller at Wells Fargo. Bobo, confirmed that Milwaukee police had written Taylor a ticket on the afternoon of April 6, but said the matter was “on hold” as police and the City Attorney’s Office review the case.

Conservative talk radio host Dan O’Donnell on WISN 1130/AM said that Taylor had berated a Wells Fargo bank teller who refused to cash an $831 check because there were insufficient funds. Taylor called the bank teller a “house (expletive),” O’Donnell reported. According to the radio station, Milwaukee police were already at the bank branch located at 735 W. Wisconsin Avenue when Taylor began shouting. O’Donnell said the Milwaukee police shift lieutenant reviewed the bank’s security video and decided that Taylor should be cited for disorderly conduct.

Taylor appeared in the state Capitol on Wednesday, April 18 to participate in a Joint Finance Committee meeting. She hurried past reporters on her way into the meeting, referring questions to Bobot. He didn’t immediately reply to an email.

Milwaukee Deputy City Attorney Adam Stevens didn’t immediately return a voicemail. A police spokeswoman didn’t immediately reply to an email. A Wells Fargo spokesman said the company does not discuss information about its staff members or customers.

FOX6 News has filed an open records request seeking officer body camera video of the incident, a copy of the police report, a copy of the citation, and any communication between command staff about the Taylor matter.