Little ones have cabin fever? Activities to keep them busy, help set them up for success in school

MILWAUKEE -- Rebecca Michelsen with Penfield Children's Center joins Real Milwaukee with crafts that will keep your kids busy -- and your home mess free.

• Week of the Young Child takes place April 16-20, 2018.

• Celebrates young children, their families and teachers and is hosted by National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

• It recognizes how the early years of childhood form a foundation for children`s success in school and in life.

• Goal is to shine light on the needs of young children and to highlight high-quality early childhood programs and services that cater to families.