Milwaukee civil rights leader Vel Phillips passes away at 94

MILWAUKEE — The first woman and African American on Milwaukee’s City Council has passed away. Vel Phillips was 94 years old.

Throughout her life, Vel Phillips worked tirelessly for civil and human rights. Work recognized here in Milwaukee and across the state.

Phillips was the first African American woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School back in 1951. In 1956, she was elected to the Common Council as the first African American and the first woman to join the legislative body. She later became the first female judge in Milwaukee County, the first African American judge in Wisconsin, and the first female and the first non-white Secretary of State in Wisconsin.

Saddened to learn that Vel Phillips, Wisconsin's first African-American judge and statewide official, passed away this evening. My deepest condolences to her family, including my colleague Assistant District Attorney Mike Phillips, who continues his mother's work for justice. — John Chisholm (@DAJohnChisholm) April 18, 2018

After leaving office, Phillips continued to be active, serving on local boards. In 2009 Milwaukee’s Juvenile Justice Center was named after her.

On Tuesday, April 17, the Common Council unanimously approved a resolution to create the Vel R. Phillips Trailblazer Award. In honor of Vel R. Phillips’ work for the City of Milwaukee and the Common Council, all 15 council members are sponsors of the resolution.

The legislation, which was introduced by Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, established the annual award to recognize Milwaukee residents who best exemplify Vel R. Phillip’s legacy of social justice and civic accomplishment.

“Vel R. Phillips defines trailblazing with her progressive advocacy and perseverance in the face of adversity,” said Alderwoman Coggs. “There is no better way to honor her and the substantial and historic work she has done to improve our community than with the creation of this annual award.”