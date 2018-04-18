× Milwaukee DPW is ready for wintry mix; pre-salting operation already underway

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works released on Wednesday morning, April 18 its plans for snow removal in light of a wintry mix headed for southeast Wisconsin.

Officials say the DPW is pre-salting main streets first in advance of the storm, to be followed by the residential side streets. This pre-salting operation is expected to help melt the sleet and snow and lessen the impact on rush hour road conditions

Should snow fall totals warrant it, officials say garbage truck drivers have been alerted they may be needed for a plowing operation.

At this time, no overnight snow removal operation has been called. Officials say this is subject to change.

Officials urge motorists to slow down, plan for extra time to get to their destination, and give our salt truck drivers extra room to do their work. Also, residents should not shovel, blow, or plow snow back into the streets.