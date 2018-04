BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police need your help identifying two female suspects who stole clothing from the TJ Maxx store on Bluemound Rd. near Calhoun Rd.

According to police, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on April 10.

The suspects took an unknown amount of clothing from the store and left without paying. Police said both suspects appear to be in their early-to-mid 20s and may have left in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookfield police.