× Summerfest announces Harley-Davidson Roadhouse headliners and performance dates

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announce Wednesday, April 18 the lineup of headliners slated for the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse with Miller High Life during Summerfest 2018.

The Harley-Davidson™ Roadhouse with Miller High Life will feature the following headliners:

June 27

10:15 p.m.:Lil Uzi Vert

June 28

4:00 p.m.: Alien Ant Farm

6:00 p.m.: Lit

8:00 p.m.:P.O.D.

10:00 p.m.: Buckcherry

June 29

10:00 p.m.:Social Distortion

June 30

4:00 p.m.: Jonny Lang

10:00 p.m.: Buddy Guy

July 1

4:00 p.m.: Wishbone Ash

6:00 p.m.: The Edgar Winter Group

9:45 p.m.: Spoon

July 3

10:00 p.m.: Louis the Child

July 4

6:00 p.m.: Andreas Moss

7:00 p.m.: CADE

8:00 p.m.: Justin Caruso

9:00 p.m.: CVBZ

10:15 p.m.: Cheat Codes

July 5

9:45 p.m.: Slightly Stoopid

July 6

10:00 p.m.: The Flaming Lips

July 7

4:00 p.m.: Candlebox

6:00 p.m.: Dorothy

8:00 p.m.: Pop Evil

10:00 p.m.:TBA

July 8

9:30 p.m.: Victor Manuelle

Ticket prices for Summerfest 2018 are among the most affordable in the world for any major festival. General admission tickets are only $21 and $14 for weekday tickets (valid prior to 4:00 p.m.).

In addition, the following offers are available to purchase in advance:

• LAST CHANCE (prices increase 4/21/18) : The U.S. Cellular 11-Day Power Pass is available for $85 ($231 value) – includes admission for all 11 days.

• LAST CHANCE (prices increase 4/21/18): The U.S. Cellular 3-Day Pass is available for $48 and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival ($63 value).

Check out all the headliners on the The Harley-Davidson™ Roadhouse in advance by listening to the playlist on Spotify.

All performers and show times are subject to change. Please check Summerfest.com for updates, to purchase tickets and to see the full Summerfest lineup.