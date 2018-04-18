The real dirt on the importance of pollinator gardens, how to create your own

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Spring will eventually arrive -- and when it does, you might want to consider branching out! Gardening expert, Melinda Myers, joins Real Milwaukee to talk about the buzz surrounding pollinator gardens.

Melinda is talking about creating pollinator gardens, including the necessary habitats and plant varieties that attract pollinators and how to create your own native beehouse.

If you'd like to learn more from Melinda, she's hosting a "Green & Easy Gardening" series at the Mequon nature Preserve. It runs April 19-May 10, every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.