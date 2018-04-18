‘Unique, one-of-a-kind, handcrafted:’ Copper & Pearls is an art consignment store and studio

OAK CREEK -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Cooper & Pearls -- an art consignment store and studio.

About Cooper & Pearls (website)

Copper & Pearls is an art consignment store and studio created to support local sustainability artisans and crafters who offer unique, handcrafted products by providing fair consignment services in a fun, relaxed, comfortable environment that welcomes and encourages consignors and shoppers to express their creativity.

Vision

Copper & Pearls will be a premium location for artisans and crafters to sell their products, the first place people think of when looking for unique, hand-crafted and up-cycled antiques and vintage products, and a studio space for artisans of all skill levels to hold small group crafting parties.

Products

Unique, one-of-a-kind, handcrafted or up-cycled home goods (furniture, art, décor), garden art and fashion accessories. Still to come, we will provide studio space for guests to host DIY craft parties.

Values

Here at Copper & Pearls, we've defined values to guide our decisions and day-to-day interactions. We promise to do our best to always live in accordance with the following, while expecting the same from those we partner with.