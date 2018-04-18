× Walworth woman wins $138K Badger 5 jackpot

WALWORTH COUNTY — A Walworth woman is the lucky winner of a $138,000 Badger 5 jackpot.

Karen Miller purchased her ticket at Sentry Express at 681 Kenosha Street in Walworth. The ticket matched the winning numbers of 14, 16, 17, 19 and 29. Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes by mail or in person at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee office.

The Badger 5 jackpot is estimated at $46,000 for tonight’s drawing.

How to Play